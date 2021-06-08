After a few days of teasing, John Mayer recently confirmed that his next album is called Sob Rock and it’s on the way. The album is set for July 16, but ahead of then, he dropped a video for his Maren Morris-featuring single “Last Train Home.” Last night, just a few days after the song dropped, Mayer gave it its television debut with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Mayer and his accompanying performers did a fine job at re-creating the studio version of the song, although there are a few differences. For the Kimmel performance, Morris didn’t join in with her background vocals. Additionally, while the studio version of the song just fades out, that’s not really how live performances work, so Mayer wrapped the song up by showing off his guitar skills with a solo.

This appearance was also good practice for Mayer being on TV, practice that may end up coming in useful for him. It was reported recently that Mayer is set to get his own Paramount Plus talk show based on the long-running and renowned UK program Later With Jools Holland.

Watch Mayer perform “Last Train Home” on Kimmel above.

Sob Rock is out 7/16 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.