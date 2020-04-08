At the age of 73, legendary songwriter John Prine passed away due to coronavirus complications on Tuesday night. Elevating from a working-class mail carrier to a remarkable country and folk-leaning musician, his influence has traveled with him throughout the decades. Even into his sixties and seventies, he had yet to lose a step as he continued to produce incredible work. With his fingerprint on so many decades and generations of musical talents, fans of all ages and classes expressed an outpouring of grief on social media to honor the legendary songwriter.

Amber Coffman shared how much John Prine meant to her and her music. “I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine.”

Bruce Springsteen said he was “crushed by the loss of John Prine.” Reminiscing on their time together, he said, “John and I were “New Dylans” together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”

Strand Of Oaks and Jack Antonoff also shared their thoughts and condolences online as well. Strand Of Oaks said Prine “represented everything I love about music,” while Antonoff called him “as good as it gets.”

Reactions to the passing of John Prine also came in from Bruce Springsteen, Marc Maron, Margo Price, Stephen Colbert, Bon Iver, and more.

Prine’s influence was felt throughout entertainment, and his impact went far beyond music in many ways.

