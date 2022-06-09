When Johnny Depp joined Jeff Beck on stage before the Heard trial verdict was even handed down, they mentioned that they made an album together. “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told the crowd. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

That LP has now been officially announced. It’s titled 18 and will be released this summer. It was recorded over the past three years, and it contains 13 tracks, most of which are covers. The first single “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” is out today, and it’s an original, written by Depp. “I was blown away by it,” Beck said of the track. “That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me.” The album also features their 2020 collaborative cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.”

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said in a statement. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Depp added, “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

Listen to “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” above.

18 arrives 7/15.