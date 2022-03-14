At the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) yesterday, last year’s Licorice Pizza was up for a couple of awards. Alana Haim was nominated for Best Actress In A Leading Role for her character Alana Kane, but that was taken home by Joanna Scanlan for After Love. Licorice Pizza did, however, win Best Original Screenplay, but screenwriter and director Paul Thomas Anderson wasn’t in the audience. So Haim and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, who contributed a score to the movie, took the stage to accept the award with a charmingly awkward speech.

“Wow, Paul is going to be very excited to win this,” Greenwood, who is more used to a guitar than a microphone, uttered, “not least because it means I’ve been forced to give an awkward and inarticulate speech on his behalf, which he will find very funny.” The two go on to rave about all of Anderson’s talents, with Greenwood noting, “If he didn’t sing like a donkey, he’d probably be doing music as well.” It ends with Greenwood saying, “He’s gonna be very happy to see this, and should we run away?” Haim replies, “Please!”

Greenwood was nominated for Best Original Score for his contributions to The Power Of The Dog, but lost to Hans Zimmer for Dune.

Watch Greenwood and Haim’s full speech above.