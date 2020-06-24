Icelandic musician Jónsi made a name for himself as the lead vocalist in the award-winning group Sigur Rós. After pivoting towards a solo career, the musician went on a decade-long hiatus following his acclaimed 2010 record Go. But Jónsi is finally ready to make his return. Sharing a surreal visual to the equally-jarring track “Swill,” the singer previews his comeback record Shiver.

“Swill” follows his album’s lead single “Exhale,” which Jónsi released at the end of April as a way to announce his return. On “Swill,” Jónsi emits a sense of urgency with quivering synths, resounding percussion, and atmospheric production. The accompanying visual, animated by Pandagunda, is a bizarre construction of a world created by the song. The video opens with Jónsi trapped in a prison of hands grabbing at his face, edited to allow fast-paced jump cuts align with each downbeat. Eventually, animated figures appear and glitch in step with the track’s crunchy synths.

The “Swill” visual arrives alongside Jónsi’s album announcement. Arriving in October, his upcoming record boasts features from Robyn and Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser.

Listen to “Swill” above and find Jónsi’s Shiver cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Exhale”

2. “Shiver”

3. “Cannibal” Feat. Liz Fraser

4. “Wildeye”

5. “Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom”

6. “Kórall”

7. “Salt Licorice” Feat. Robyn

8. “Hold”

9. “Swill”

10. “Grenade”

11. “Beautiful Boy”

Shiver is out 10/2 via Krunk. Pre-order it here.