Josh Klinghoffer has nothing but love for his former bandmates in Red Hot Chili Peppers; He served as the band’s guitarist from 2009 to 2019, but was let go from the band after the original guitarist John Frusciante rejoined. However, he recently admitted that he has trouble listening to some of their newer music.

In a recent interview with the Brazilian podcast 5 Notas, Klinghoffer revealed that he has listened some of their new music, but admitted he doesn’t feel it sounds as good as some of the music they worked on together.

“It’s tough [listening to their new music], only because I honestly think we were doing cooler music… I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music — but I was shocked when I heard their new record,” said Klinghoffer.

Klinghoffer continued, admitting that he’s not in close communication with the band. Some of the music they worked on never saw a proper release, but he would be open to playing it with the band, Frusciante included.

“I feel like it would be fun to play some of those songs again, or play them live — we never played them live,” he said. “We don’t talk much these days. But I’ve always maintained that I still have an enormous love for [Frusciante]. He’s one of my favorite musicians; one of my favorite writers. I’m not against the idea.”

2022’s Unlimited Love, RHCP’s first album with Frusciante back in the lineup, was the band’s first No. 1 album since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium, their final album before Frusciante left the group. Additionally, the band’s two albums with Klinghoffer, I’m With You and The Getaway, are their lowest-rated releases on Metacritic.

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.