Here Are The Just Like Heaven Festival Set Times For 2023

Karen O and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are fresh from Shaky Knees Festival last weekend in Atlanta, as the band is simultaneously headlining a tour that will stretch into this summer. Meanwhile, Azealia Banks made headlines earlier this week for torching Australia as “one of the most culturally stale white nations on the planet.”

Both will be at the Just Like Heaven festival this Saturday, May 13, at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are headliners, and the lineup also prominently features MGMT, Future Islands, Empire Of The Sun, and M83.

On May 1, the festival shared all set times across the Orion and Stardust stages.

The day will kick off with Them Jeans and Eli Glad on Orion and Stardust, respectively, at noon local time. The Orion stage will host The Sounds (12:35-1:20 p.m.), Strfkr (1:25-2:10 p.m.), Metronomy (2:15-3:05 p.m.), Ladytron (3:15-4:05 p.m.), The Bravery (4:15-5:05 p.m.), The Walkmen (5:15-6:05 p.m.), Future Islands (6:15-7:05 p.m.), Empire Of The Sun (7:20-8:20 p.m.), MGMT (8:35-9:45 p.m.), and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (9:55-10:55 p.m.).

Over on the Stardust stage, Cults are set to go on at 12:30 p.m., followed by The Faint (1:30-2:05 p.m.), Azealia Banks (2:30-3:10 p.m.), Fever Ray (3:35-4:20 p.m.), Peaches (4:50-5:35 p.m.), Hot Chip (6:05-6:55 p.m.), Caribou (7:30-8:25 p.m.), and M83 (8:55-9:55 p.m.).

See the full schedule below and other information about the festival here.