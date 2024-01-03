Now that the holidays are over, the music industry is getting back in gear to begin rolling out new album announcements and festival lineups — like the one for the most anticipated festival of the year, Coachella. Here’s what we know, updated from December.

When Is Coachella 2024? Coachella 2024 will take place across two weekends in April. The first runs Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14, 2024, followed by the second weekend on April 19-21. Where Is Coachella 2024 Held? Coachella 2024 will be held at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California.

Who Is Headlining Coachella 2024? We don’t know the answer for this one just yet, but fans have speculated such names as Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo on the top line of the festival’s flyer. When Does The Coachella 2024 Lineup Come Out? Although there’s no solid release date for the lineup, the 2023 lineup was revealed in early January. That means the lineup announcement could be just days away.

Is Coachella 2024 Sold Out? Yes, tickets have been sold out for a while. However, you can still sign up for the waitlists for both weekends on Coachella’s website. Can You Still Buy Tickets For Coachella 2024? Technically, yes. After all, there are plenty of options to grab tickets at resale, and of course, signing up for the waitlist will ensure you’re notified as official tickets become available again.