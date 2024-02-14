Justice dropped the music video for their latest single, “Generator,” and it is sure to raise some eyebrows. Directed by Léa Ceheivi, it focuses on a sexual encounter between two “humanoid robots” with realistic faces to serve as a commentary about technology, sexuality, and culture of the past and present.

Because of the content, the video is also currently age-restricted on YouTube, so the robots truly are stripping down to their… wires?

“I think we were excited about the idea of replicating a phenomenon from the 2000s, such as a sex tape, but with a twist,” Ceheivi shared in a statement, via MixMag. “The rough aesthetic of it, the lack of control. So yes, in our world, AI robots can also have sex, and orgasm – ‘la petite mort.’’’

“Generator” serves as the second single from Justice’s recently-announced next album, Hyperdrama, which is set to drop in April. The first lead track was “One Night/All Night,” which featured Tame Impala.

The same month that Justice will release their new album, they will also perform during both weekends at Coachella this year — which has only raised the level of fan excitement.

Check out Justice’s music video for “Generator” (if that’s something you’re prepared to see) here.

Hyperdrama is out 4/26 via Ed Banger Records/Because Music. Find more information here.