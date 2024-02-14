Justice Generator video
Graphic And Unsettling Robot Sex Is The Star Of Justice’s NSFW New Video For ‘Generator’

Justice dropped the music video for their latest single, “Generator,” and it is sure to raise some eyebrows. Directed by Léa Ceheivi, it focuses on a sexual encounter between two “humanoid robots” with realistic faces to serve as a commentary about technology, sexuality, and culture of the past and present.

Because of the content, the video is also currently age-restricted on YouTube, so the robots truly are stripping down to their… wires?

“I think we were excited about the idea of replicating a phenomenon from the 2000s, such as a sex tape, but with a twist,” Ceheivi shared in a statement, via MixMag. “The rough aesthetic of it, the lack of control. So yes, in our world, AI robots can also have sex, and orgasm – ‘la petite mort.’’’

“Generator” serves as the second single from Justice’s recently-announced next album, Hyperdrama, which is set to drop in April. The first lead track was “One Night/All Night,” which featured Tame Impala.

The same month that Justice will release their new album, they will also perform during both weekends at Coachella this year — which has only raised the level of fan excitement.

Check out Justice’s music video for “Generator” (if that’s something you’re prepared to see) here.

Hyperdrama is out 4/26 via Ed Banger Records/Because Music. Find more information here.

