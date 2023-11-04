The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2023 induction ceremony is being held in Brooklyn tonight, November 3. However, hours before, Kate Bush revealed that she would not be attending through a statement on her website, despite her inclusion on this year’s inductee class.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it,” Bush wrote. “The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent.”

Later in the statement, she expressed her love for Elton John as a musical inspiration. Bush also went on to congratulate John’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, for being recognized tonight.

“I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me,” she shared. “That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!”

To read Kate Bush’s full statement about missing the induction ceremony, visit here.