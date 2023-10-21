Keanu Reeves might be best known for his acting, but what some might not know is that he also played bass in a band called Dogstar. Because of this, Reeves appeared in a new video titled “Don’t Quit Your Day Dream” for Fender’s YouTube channel.

During it, he discussed how he got some practice tips from none other than Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“I remember one time I was doing a film, and Flea was in it, or I was in a film with Flea,” Reeves said. “And I remember there was a house, and there [were] amps and instruments and stuff like that.”

“And I was like, ‘Hey, Flea, can you give me a lesson?’” he added. “And he was like, ‘Sure, man!’ And he was like [bass solo]. And I was like, ‘Alright, so?’ And he was like, ‘Just feel it, man. Just play.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’”

Reeves and Flea both appeared together in the movie My Own Private Idaho back in 1991. That same year was when Dogstar began, with the band running until 2002. However, this year, they reunited for a new album titled Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees. They will also be playing shows, with more information available here.

Check out Keanu Reeves’ video with Fender above.

