For Kelly Lee Owens, her sophomore record, Inner Song, was an opportunity to explore the inner-most parts of her psyche. The electro-pop artist worked through personal struggles in the years since her 2017 debut album and aims to translate those experiences into song. Whether it’s her pulsating single “Night” or the club-ready “Melt,” Owens marries textured rhythms with sultry synths to craft an evocative sound.

Owens’ latest release, “On,” has the singer once again looking inward. Her accompanying video is similarly introspective. Directed by Kasper Häggström, the visual takes the viewer on a secondhand journey through epic landscapes from the point of view of a car’s backseat.

In a statement alongside the single, Owens said “On” is one of her most personal songs yet: “This is perhaps the most intimate and personal song I’ve written so far – the two halves of the track reflect upon sad acceptances of the truth and then the joyous aftermath of liberation that can come from that. This can definitely be heard in the production and arrangement of the track – the first half sonically connecting to the inner revelations and the second half, the liberation in action, the forward motion.”

Watch Owens’ “On” video above.

Inner Song is out 9/28 via Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here.