Kevin Morby previously revealed that Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) was a big part of his new album Sundowner. She has appeared in most of the album’s visuals, and sure enough, she co-stars in Morby’s latest video, this time for “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun.”

Morby explains the clip:

“At the time of writing the album, it felt like Katie and I were the only two people on Earth — living out in suburban Kansas away from the chaos of our lives on the road and on the coasts and our days became very childlike and innocent: riding bikes, making up games, and singing songs. When we found ourselves back in a similar environment due to the lockdown, and it came time to make videos, I wanted to depict our lives in solitude from when I wrote the album.”

He also previously said of the song, “‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ is my favorite song off of the new album, and the one I’m most proud of. I consider space to be a prominent instrument on the song — and here it’s as important as anything else you hear on the track. It was my goal to capture the vast openness of the middle American landscape sonically. To this end — there is a whole track of nothing but Texas air, birds and wind chimes living beneath the song.”

Watch the “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” video above and revisit our recent interview with Morby here.

