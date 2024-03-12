Uproxx’s February 2022 cover band Khruangbin announced that there’s a very unique project in the works. Ahead of the band’s new album, A LA SALA, they announced a special listening party titled La Ventana — which fans can attend in cities across the US.

Specifically, the album will be played in full at four different James Turrell Skyspaces locations. It will first be available in Houston, Texas at “Twilight Epiphany in partnership with the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University” on March 19. Then, fans in Austin can experience it at The Color Inside at Landmarks at The University Of Texas on March 21 and 22, per a press release.

From there, it will be in Claremont, California as Dividing The Light at Pomona College’s Benton Museum Of Art on March 29. Finally, the Greet The Light experience will be in Philadelphia at the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting on April 4.

While there, fans will be given headphones to hear the record and watch the Skyspace “illuminating at sunset,” making it a truly powerful audio and visual moment.

Those interested in attending will be chosen randomly to be part of the limited audience. To sign up for one of Khruangbin’s listening events, along with finding more information, visit their website. They will also be heading out on tour later this year, giving even more chances to hear the tunes.

A LA SALA is out 4/5 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.