Khruangbin have teamed up with Brooklyn-based DJ and composer Quantic for an Amazon Original cover of Booker T. & The M.G.s’ “Green Onions.” The cover is groovy and psychedelic, pulsating with a fun rhythm and dynamic guitars. At four and a half minutes, it brings the listener on a journey and doesn’t lose their attention the entire time, only getting more engaging as it goes on.

“A very nice rendition of the song,” Booker T. & the M.G.’s guitarist Steve Cropper said about the cover. “I really like the modern touch with the rhythm.”

In our cover story with Khruangbin, bassist Laura Lee said about her bandmates, “DJ has perfect pitch and perfect timing and he’s so studied and disciplined in a way that I’ll never be able to catch up even if I wanted to,” she said. “Mark is always on the hunt for the chord that’s never been chorded and trying to find things that have never happened. And then Leon comes in and it’s very clear what his thing is. He opens his mouth and it’s just glorious. Mark always says that we could just give Leon a grocery list to read and it would sound so good.”

