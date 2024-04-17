A LA SALA marks the bands first album in four years. As the band is known to take their time between releases, it’ll likely be a while before they drop an album and go on tour. So fans are going to want to get their hands on merch and memorabilia to remember this moment.

Khruangbin is making waves. Earlier this month, the Texas-founded indie band dropped their fourth album, A LA SALA . This week, Khruangbin has kicked off their A LA SALA TOUR.

Here is the Khruangbin merch available at the A LA SALA Tour

According to a fan post on Reddit, attendees at the A LA SALA Tour will be able to purchase short-sleeved black t-shirts with the tour dates on the back for $40. White long-sleeve shirts and black long-sleeve shirts, featuring a door — presumably leading to la sala — are available for $45. The long sleeve shirts also feature the dates for the A LA SALA tour.

Tote bags and hoodies will also be sold at the concerts.

You can see the remaining dates for the A LA SALA tour below.

04/18 — Alex Madonna Expo Center @ San Luis Obispo, CA*

04/21 — Coachella @ Indio, CA

04/23 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/24 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, NV*

04/26 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

04/27 — Revel @ Albuquerque, NM*

05/22 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/23 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA^

05/25 — Boston Calling @ Boston, MA

05/26 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center @ Saratoga Springs, NY^

05/28 — Rockin’ At The Knox @ Buffalo, NY^

05/29 — Jacob’s Pavilion @ Cleveland, OH^

05/31 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/01 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/02 — History @ Toronto, ON^

06/04 — The Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI^

06/07 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL

06/08 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/09 — The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL^

06/11 — Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

06/14 — Bonnaroo @ Manchester, TN

08/15 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/16 — Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA%

08/18 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/19 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR%

08/21 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/22 — Kettlehouse @ Bonner, MT%

08/24 — Granary Live @ Salt Lake City, UT%

08/27 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO&

08/28 — Red Rocks @ Morrison, CO%

09/20 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/21 — Forest Hills Tennis Stadium @ New York, New York+

09/23 — The Anthem @ Washington, DC$

10/02 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/03 — The Factory @ St. Louis, MO$

10/09 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

10/10 — Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA$

* with Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ with John Carroll Kirby

% with Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ with Men I Trust

$ with Arooj Aftab