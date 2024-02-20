Texas trio Khruangbin continues the rollout for their new album A LA SALA with a psychedelic animated video for the project’s second single, “May Ninth.” The video evokes impressionist pencil sketches, environmentalism, and the works of Studio Ghibli to tell a funky short story about the circle of life and the interconnectedness of all things.

The band is also due to hit the road for their A LA SALA Tour, beginning with a pair of performances at Coachella and continuing through early October. You can see the tour dates below.

Watch Khruangbin’s “May Ninth” video above.

A LA SALA is out 4/5 on Dead Oceans. Get more info here.