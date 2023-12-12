In April, Bud Light partnered with several public figures to help market the brand’s Easy Carry contest. One of those spotlighted in the campaign was trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. While folks like Garth Brooks applauded the company’s effort for inclusion, others weren’t as receptive. Travis Tritt and Kid Rock were among the detractors.

Although Kid Rock went to such vile extremes to shoot up cans of the product, he was reportedly spotted drinking a Bud Light. Also, his Nashville bar was supposedly still offering the beer to customers. On Sunday, December 10, Kid Rock formally announced that he had lifted his personal ban on the business during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

When asked about the matter, he said, “At the end of the day, when you step back and look at it, like, yeah, they deserved a black eye, and they got one. They made a mistake. So, do I want to hold their head underwater and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

He continued, “Hopefully, other companies get it too, but, at the end of the day, I don’t think the punishment that they’ve been getting at this point fits the crime. I would like to see us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in.”