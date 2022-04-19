Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj was the first guest on popular Late Late Show segment “Carpool Karaoke” following a two-year hiatus. The series is back up to full steam, now, as James Corden and company offered another new installment last night, this time with Camila Cabello.

Of course, the duo busted out some of Cabello’s biggest songs — “Havana,” “Don’t Go Yet,” “Bam Bam,” and “Liar.” As they drove around, Cabello also revealed Harry Styles was the main motivation for her to audition for X Factor, a choice that led her to Fifth Harmony and now to her thriving solo career.

She told Corden, “This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because obviously it’s like ten years ago but I literally was like, I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. I really believed that at the time.”

Towards the end of the ride, Cabello told Corden her go-to karaoke song is The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” so naturally, they proceeded to sing along to the classic single.

This comes months after Cabello was part of a viral Late Late Show moment last summer, when she, her Cinderella co-stars, and Corden stopped traffic for a “Crosswalk The Musical” segment. Before the actual segment was released, though, it blew up online due to footage of Corden, dressed as a mouse, just thrusting away like tomorrow wasn’t a given.

Watch Cabello on “Carpool Karaoke” above.