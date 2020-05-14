The Killers were originally set to release Imploding The Mirage on May 29, but they recently decided to push the record back to a currently unannounced date “due to delays in finalizing the album.” While it’s not clear when the album is coming, the band is still getting after it in terms of promotion. Yesterday, they guested (virtually) on The Tonight Show for a performance of the album’s lead single, “Caution.”

It was actually a truncated version of The Killers playing the song, as it was just Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci (and a drum machine) there for the performance, with Flowers on piano and Vannucci on acoustic guitar.

Before playing the song, Vannucci dedicated the performance to healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “We’d like to play a song for all the healthcare workers who are putting themselves out on the front lines helping everybody in need. Can’t tell you how much we appreciate that and how heroic that is, so thank you very much.”

When the band made the announcement that they decided to postpone Imploding The Mirage, they shared a new single from it, a jaunty new tune called “Fire In Bone.”

Watch The Killers perform “Caution” above.