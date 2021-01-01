Kiss have been putting on absolute spectacles since the 1970s, and they wrapped up 2020 with yet another one. In fact, during their New Year’s Eve livestream concert last night, the band went so big that they actually broke a couple of world records.

In their review of the show, Consequence Of Sound notes, “Trying to perfectly synchronize the show’s grand finale with the stroke of midnight, a bonus tune not expected to be performed, ‘Strutter,’ was added as a special surprise (a song not performed at ‘End of the Road’ shows earlier this year). Around that time, a chap from Guinness Book Of World Records came out to confirm that KISS set the record for ‘most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.'” The band later confirmed that on Twitter and noted that they also broke the record for “highest flame projection in a music concert.”

The livestream could be one of the legendary band’s final performances ever. In 2018, they announced their farewell tour, and the band’s Paul Stanley said at the time, “This is gonna be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show.”

A replay of the full concert is available here.