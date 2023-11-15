Items related to Nirvana leader Kurt Cobain have a history of doing well at auction. Last year, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay bought one of Cobain’s old guitars for millions. Somebody else got a lock of Cobain’s hair in 2021. Now, more Cobain miscellany is up on the auction block, including a pack of cigarettes he once owned.

The item description on the auction page reads, “An unopened pack of American Spirit regular menthol cigarettes that belonged to Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain. American Spirit menthols were the preferred brand of the late rock star. This pack was saved by Cobain’s roommate at the Los Angeles rehab clinic where he briefly stayed several days before taking his own life.”

Additionally, an Associated Press video describes the pack as “maybe the most expensive pack of cigarettes ever.”

Indeed, they are proving to be expensive. The auction had a starting bid of $200 and was estimated to fetch somewhere between $800 and $1,200. The price has greatly surpassed those figures, though: As of this post, the auction has a current bid of $2,000.

The cigarettes are offered as part of the “Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia” auction from Julien’s Auctions. Other items available include a guitar expected to fetch over $1 million and handwritten pages from Cobain’s journal.