As Tame Impala prepares their upcoming US tour dates, leader/multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker has announced that all show attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. “My beliefs on this matter align closely with the word of science, which is that the vaccine undeniably helps prevent serious illness and death from covid 19,” he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “If this isn’t your view I urge you to re-evaluate.”

Parker continued, explaining how they arrived at this decision: “I have talked about this with my cohorts extensively and whilst the last thing I want to do is divide people based on what they believe and don’t believe, now is not the time to be putting everyone at risk for the sake of being nice.”

Tame Impala have not yet had the chance to tour their 2020 album, The Slow Rush. The psych-pop outfit had originally intended to hit the road in April 2020, but had to postpone for obvious COVID-related reasons. Now, the tour is scheduled to kick off in September, starting with Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

“There’s still time to get fully vaxxed before most of the shows (and a single J&J jab before all of them),” Parker wrote. “So get a move on if you’ve just been putting it off.”

Look into Tame Impala tickets here.