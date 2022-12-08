There are a ton of different ways musicians can tackle holiday songs. There’s the Phoebe Bridgers approach, which is just picking the bleakest Christmas ballad you can find and making it even sadder, like with last month’s “So Much Wine.” You can write your own song, like David Byrne just did with “Fat Man’s Comin’.” The Linda Lindas went the latter route, sharing the invigorating “Groovy Xmas,” and now they’ve performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On a stage lit up with red and green and decorated with Christmas trees, the band brought their holiday spirit and punk energy, bundling both into one. They got the audience dancing as they propelled the song forward with exciting riffs and catchy harmonies.

About the track, The Linda Lindas said upon its release, “There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife. We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!”

Watch their performance above.