The Linda Lindas have plenty to be thankful for. The punk-rockers released their debut album Growing Up, performed the title track on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and were named openers for Paramore’s 2023 North American tour. But The Linda Lindas are bypassing Thanksgiving. They’re in prime Christmas mode, as evidenced by their holiday single “Groovy Xmas.”

The accompanying video is a FOMO trap. The Linda Lindas’ welcome a parade of friends into their perfectly decorated home, complete with a delicious cookie cake and a clever Linda Lindas-Peanuts crossover. There are also cameos by The Grinch and Santa Claus and a shout-out to pop’s perennial Christmas queen, Mariah Carey (“Same playlist every year / Mariah brings the cheer / And pumpkin spice lattes are here”).

“There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife,” The Linda Lindas said of the song. “We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!”

Watch the festive “Groovy Xmas” video above.