Lollapalooza has announced their next global festival expansion: Mumbai, India. In 2023, the music festival — which previously holds annual shows in Chicago, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, Chile, Sweden, and France — will be their first time hosting in Asia. The current lineup is stacked with Imagine Dragons and The Strokes as the two headliners taking the stage on January 28 and 29. According to Consequence, it is also the first time either headlining act has played a show in India.

Other acts on the first annual Mumbai bill include Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, Zhu, Chelsea Cutler, Japanese Breakfast, The Wombats, and many more. The festival will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Tickets for Lollapalooza India are currently on-sale now. The festival offers three tiers. VIP passes include access to elevated main stage viewing, exclusive dining options, and a special entrance line, per their website. Platinum ticket holders receive all VIP benefits, plus transportation between stages, preferred parking, air-conditioned bathrooms, front stage area access, and more special perks. General Admission passes are open to all ages. Children five or younger can attend for free.

However, one thing to note, is ticket delivery for international attendees. For buyers outside India, there will be no home delivery option for passes. The official website notes that only box office pickup will be available.

Check out the full line-up below.

For more information on Lollapalooza India, visit here.

