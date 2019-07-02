Getty Image

Today was supposed to mark the beginning of a European tour for Lucy Dacus, but unfortunately, that will not be happening as planned. Today, Dacus revealed that she has “been dealing with an injury the past few weeks,” which led her to make the decision to cancel the European shows.

Dacus wrote in a note she shared this morning:

“Hi folks, I’ve been dealing with an injury the past few weeks, and after a lot of thinking and some doctor advisement, we’ve decided to cancel our tour in Europe that was meant to start today. I would only agree to cancel shows if I was positive it was the only option, and in this case, this is the only safe decision. I will make it a priority to come back to the cities we are missing. This is as good a time as any to say how thankful I am to my band and my team for supporting me and encouraging me to take my health seriously. Love y’all.”

The good news is that it seems her recently announced North American tour will be unaffected by the injury. In May, Dacus announced a run of shows in the US and Canada for the fall, so find those dates here.