In case you haven’t seen yet, Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his Madison Square Garden performance by taking a champagne glass and smashing it against his forehead at an after-party. To promote his new documentary Life In Pink, the Mainstream Sellout star went on Late Night With Seth Meyers and touched on the incident.

When Meyers asked how he was, he replied by saying that he felt “like sh*t.” He clarified, “You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention? Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.” He added, “So I had a serious case of that last night.” At one point, he even accidentally touches his forehead and flinches because of the pain.

Meyers brought up the fact that the Empire State Building was shining pink lights in honor of his documentary. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer explained that he went up to the top of the building where tourists are usually taken up, but he was then shown a secret ladder to go even higher up. “Thank God I didn’t have a champagne glass up there,” he quipped.

Watch the interview with MGK above.