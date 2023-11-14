Madi Diaz is only a few short months from releasing her new album, Weird Faith, but she is giving fans another surprise to look forward to in 2024. She announced her new headlining tour, which will kick off in January, as she plays shows across North America.

She will be joined by Olivia Barton, Jack Van Cleaf, and Daniel Nunnelee as support on select dates.

All tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, November 17, with more information available on Diaz’s website.

Today, Diaz also dropped her “Don’t Do Me Good” collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, which you can check out here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Madi Diaz’s new tour dates.

01/14/2024 — Morgantown, WV @ Mountain Stage

02/21/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

02/22/2024 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

02/23/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

02/24/2024 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

02/27/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

02/28/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

02/29/2024 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

03/01/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/03/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

03/05/2024 — Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark #

03/06/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

03/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

03/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

03/16/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

03/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %

03/20/2024 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre %

03/22/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room %

03/25/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret %

03/26/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s %

03/27/2024 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %

03/29/2024 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish %

03/30/2024 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall %

04/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box %

04/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour %

* with Olivia Barton

# with Jack Van Cleaf

% with Daniel Nunnelee