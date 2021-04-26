The members of Mannequin Pussy spent much of 2020 apart thanks to the pandemic, but after their forced hiatus, they booked some studio time to work together again. The result of those sessions was the band’s Perfect EP, which is set for release in May. They announced the project and shared “Control” last month, and now they’re back with the title track.

They’ve shared a video for the song as well, which is a tribute to Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion. Therefore, the clip is all about a high school reunion, and it features mischievous drag queens making a scene.

The band’s Marisa Dabice (aka Missy) says of the song:

“Last year, I found myself spending more time on my phone than I ever had in my life. Physically separate from other people, I spent hours of time watching other humans perform on my rectangle. I realized that through years of social media training, many of us have grown this deep desire to manicure our lives to look as perfect, as aspirational as possible. We want to put ourselves out there, share our lives, our stories, our day to day – and these images and videos all shout the same thing: ‘Please look at me, please tell me I’m so perfect.’ It’s simultaneously a declaration of our confidence but edged with the desperation that seeks validation from others.”

Listen to “Perfect” above.

Perfect is out 5/21 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.