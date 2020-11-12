Maren Morris has had a busy year following the release of her 2019 sophomore record Girl. Along with winning several awards and breaking streaming records from the album, Morris also gave birth to her first child a few months back. Now taking time to focus on her music, Morris was tapped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give a soulful late-night performance.

Taking the Mother Church stage in Nashville, Morris appeared in a baby blue getup backed by a full live band to showcase her Girl track “To Hell And Back.” Passionately delivering each lyric with guitar in hand, Morris sang of finally finding someone who accepts her for exactly who she is, baggage and all.

In other Morris news, the singer dedicated her Female Vocalist Of The Year award at last night’s CMAs to all of the talented Black women in country music. During her speech, the singer gave a shout out to singers from the ’70s to the present, mentioning Rhiannon Giddens, Yola, Linda Martell, Rissi Palmer, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer. “There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre,” Morris said in her acceptance speech. “I know they’re gonna come after me. They’ve come before me. You’ve made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. […] Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre.”

Watch Morris perform “To Hell And Back” on Kimmel above.

Girl is out now via Sony. Get it here.