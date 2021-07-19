Mark Hoppus Shares A Promising Update About His Cancer Treatment

Mark Hoppus offered a positive update surrounding his cancer diagnosis, writing on Twitter, “Scans indicate that the chemo is working,” though he “still has months of treatment ahead.”

The full statement reads, “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

A few days ago, the Blink-182 bassist and singer revealed what specific cancer he was battling, telling Chilean fans in a Q&A that he had been diagnosed with “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.” He continued, “My classification is stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A. […] The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me.”

Hoppus first shared the news that he was undergoing cancer treatment back in June. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote on social media. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” He added, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

