For years now, Mark Hoppus has had one of the most distinct hairstyles in all of music, with his bangs stretched out towards the sky. At least for now, though, Hoppus is taking a break from his signature locks following his cancer diagnosis: Over the weekend, the Blink-182 leader shared a photo of himself with a newly shaved head and wrote, “The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend.”

A couple weeks ago, Hoppus revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy for a few months. During a recent Twitch stream, he offered a look at how his life has been lately, saying, “On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… 5 days, pretty much. But this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the past couple of rounds. […] I can’t go anywhere right now. I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night — I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant — I can’t. My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.