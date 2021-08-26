Mark Hoppus is in the midst of cancer treatment, and we know that because the Blink-182 member has been transparent with his fans about how things are going on that front. Now he has pulled back the curtain even more: In a pair of “how it started/how it’s going” posts shared on his Instagram Story, Hoppus showed the text message that served as his first contact with his doctor about what ended up being the cancer diagnosis.

The “how is started” post shows the texts, the first of which was sent at 7:34 a.m. on April 20. It reads, “Hi Jill. For the past couple days I’ve had this dull sore lump in my shoulder kind of right where it connects to my neck that could either be fatal lymphoma or a sore muscle. At what point should I be concerned and have it looked it?” With no subtlety, the doctor replied, “I need to see you!!!” The pair then set up an appointment for that afternoon.

As for the “how it’s going” post, Hoppus shared a photo of himself flashing a peace sign at the camera as he receives treatment.

Meanwhile, Hoppus got a message of support from Tom DeLonge yesterday, who shared a vintage photo of the two of them and wrote, “@markhoppus is almost done with his treatment… send him [love] to power him through this last stretch!”

