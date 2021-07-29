Matt Berninger, of The National Fame, has made his collaborative nature more than obvious over the last few years. He’s worked with all sorts of artists, from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers to Julia Stone and Julien Baker, and his latest turn is contributing to a record that honors past greats.

I’ll Be Your Mirror is a tribute record devoted to The Velvet Underground and Nico, featuring contributions from Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten and Michael Stipe, and it will be released on September 24. In advance of that, Berninger’s take on “I’m Waiting For The Man” has debuted over at Consequence, and it ushers in the project with the perfect amount of levity and lightness. Check it out below.

I’ll Be Your Mirror full tracklist:

1. Michael Stipe, “Sunday Morning”

2. Matt Berninger, “Waiting For The Man”

3. Sharon Van Etten, “Femme Fatale”

4. Andrew Bird, Lucius, “Venus In Furs”

5. Kurt Vile, “Run Run Run”

6. St. Vincent, Thomas Bartlett, “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

7. Thurston Moore Feat. Bobby Gillespie, “Heroin”

8. King Princess, “There She Goes Again”

9. Courtney Barnett, “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

10. Fontaines D.C., “The Black Angel’s Death Song”

11. Iggy Pop, Matt Sweeney, “European Son”

12. Kurt Vile, “Run Run Run” (Radio Edit)

Berninger has also performed the song before, live on late night in 2020, which you can check out below.