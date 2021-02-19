You might remember Matt Berninger from such musical highlights as collaborating with Julien Baker, collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers, and collaborating with Taylor Swift.

But actually, aside from working with all these incredible artists, Berninger released a solo album of his own in 2020 as well, and it’s pretty excellent. Serpentine Prison came out in October of last year, and The National frontman’s first proper solo record was originally conceived as a covers album, and produced by Booker T. Jones.

The sessions with Jones did end up including a few covers, but there was also some original material that didn’t quite make the cut for the album the first time around, and now some of those songs are going to be released as part of a deluxe version of the record coming next month. The first of which is a new song called “Let It Be,” that Berninger has shared tonight, a harmonica-laden affair that is decidedly not a Beatles cover, despite the fact that their song of the same name will probably have a few fans thinking it is one.

The full deluxe of Serpentine Prison will be out March 12, for now, check out Berninger’s latest above. And keep your eyes peeled for him to collaborate with your favorite female musician in the near future.. seriously if he was on one of Ariana Grande’s new bonus tracks I wouldn’t be surprised at this point. I’ll be willing that one into existence as I play through his solo album before bed tonight.