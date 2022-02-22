Mdou Moctar had one of indie-rock’s biggest surprises last year with Afrique Victim, an album of African rock that earned Moctar plenty of new English-speaking fans (including Barack Obama). Now, those who want more of the 9-track album are in luck, as Moctar announced today that he’s releasing an digital deluxe version of the LP, which is set to drop this week, on Thursday, February 24.

He also shared one of the new songs from the expanded collection, “Nakanegh Dich,” which starts with an especially fuzzed- and wah’ed-out guitar solo before the rest of the band joins in on the neo-psychedelic rock tune.

Bassist and producer Mikey Coltun says, “These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band. These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”

Listen to “Nakanegh Dich” above and find the deluxe Afrique Victime art and tracklist below. Also revisit our review of the album here.

1. “Chismiten”

2. “Taliat”

3. “Ya Habibti”

4. “Tala Tannam”

5. “Untitled”

6. “Asdikte Akal”

7. “Layla”

8. “Afrique Victime”

9. “Bismilahi Atagah”

10. “Chismiten (Demo)”

11. “Taliat (Live)”

12. “Ya Habibti (Demo)”

13. “Tala Tannam (Demo)”

14. “Asdikte Akal (Live)”

15. “Layla (Live)”

16. “Afrique Victime (Live)”

17. “Bismilahi Atagah (Demo)”

18. “Nakanegh Dich (Demo)”

Afrique Victime (Digital Deluxe Edition) is out 2/24 via Matador.