Meet Me @ The Altar announced that they will be hitting the road with their new Say It To My Face Tour, which kicks off in North America in January of next year. Fans can expect to catch them rocking out in major cities like NYC, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.

They will be bringing along Honey Revenge, John Harvie, and Elliot Lee as opening acts. The band is currently offering presale access to fans who text them at (407) 289-0966. Otherwise, the general sale is set to open this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Meet Me @ The Altar’s 2024 Say It To My Face Tour dates. More information about ticket sales can be found on their website here.

01/19/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

01/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell @ The Masquerade

01/21/2024 — Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

01/23/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

01/24/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/25/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/26/2024 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

01/28/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock

01/30/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

02/01/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

02/02/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

02/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

02/05/2024 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

02/07/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/09/2024 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

02/10/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

02/11/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Roseville

02/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

02/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

02/18/2024 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

02/19/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s

02/21/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Meet Me @ The Altar is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.