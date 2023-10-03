Meet Me @ The Altar announced that they will be hitting the road with their new Say It To My Face Tour, which kicks off in North America in January of next year. Fans can expect to catch them rocking out in major cities like NYC, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.
They will be bringing along Honey Revenge, John Harvie, and Elliot Lee as opening acts. The band is currently offering presale access to fans who text them at (407) 289-0966. Otherwise, the general sale is set to open this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time.
WE'RE SOOOO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE SAY IT TO MY FACE TOUR!!! @honeyrevengeca, @johnharvie_, and @elliotleemusic will be joining us for a truly STACKED bill! Text us at (407) 289-0966 rn if you want early access to presale tickets before they go on sale Friday at 10 am local 🔥💖 pic.twitter.com/m9eAgG702R
— Meet Me @ The Altar 💒 (@MMATAband) October 3, 2023
Continue scrolling for a complete list of Meet Me @ The Altar’s 2024 Say It To My Face Tour dates. More information about ticket sales can be found on their website here.
01/19/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
01/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell @ The Masquerade
01/21/2024 — Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
01/23/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
01/24/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/25/2024 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
01/26/2024 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
01/28/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock
01/30/2024 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
02/01/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
02/02/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
02/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
02/05/2024 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
02/07/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
02/09/2024 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
02/10/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
02/11/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Roseville
02/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
02/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
02/18/2024 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s
02/19/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s
02/21/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
