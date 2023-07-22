Meet Me @ The Altar dropped their poignant debut album, Past // Present // Future, in March.

“Even if it’s bad in the moment, life is so fluctuating,” bassist Téa Campbell told Uproxx at the time, “and it will get better and there’s some peace in knowing that when you’re in those tough moments.”

That sentiment extends to “Give It Up,” the first of four new tracks included on Meet Me @ The Altar’s forthcoming Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) album. The single and album announcement were simultaneously revealed on Friday, July 21.

“‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” Meet Me @ The Altar said in a collective statement. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out. Even though we love this song so much, we didn’t think it fit sonically with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future. We wanted the deluxe release to be a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) will also include a cover of “Take Me Away” from 2003’s Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Before Past // Present // Future (Deluxe)‘s September 29 arrival, Meet Me @ The Altar will open for 5 Seconds Of Summer on tour.

Listen to “Give It Up” above, and check out the Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) tracklist as well as the band’s upcoming dates.

1. “Say It (To My Face)”

2. “Try”

3. “Kool”

4. “T.M.I”

5. “Same Language”

6. “A Few Tomorrows”

7. “Need Me”

8. “It’s Over For Me”

9. “Thx 4 Nothin'”

10. “Rocket Science”

11. “King Of Everything”

12. “Give It Up”

13. “Take Me Away (Freaky Friday Cover)”

14. “Strangers”

15. “Changes”