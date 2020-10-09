Thanks to one TikTok user, Fleetwood Mac are having a moment again. Last week, TikTok user doggface208 (aka Nathan Apodaca) shared a video of himself skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” The video became instantly viral due to its feel-good nature, and the band’s Mick Fleetwood even recreated the visual for himself. Now, speaking to Apodaca in a video call, Mick Fleetwood thanks the viral star for contributing to the recent success of their 1977 track.

Mick surprised Apodaca during a conversation with BBC, where he expressed his gratitude to the TikTok star:

“We owe you and it’s such a celebration of everything. It’s so joyous and fun and I was just lead right into it. […] I just want to say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are challenging I’ve heard you speaking and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today. I hope Stevie [Nicks]’s watching. She’s going to be overjoyed.”

Following Apodaca’s video, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” was streamed over 8 million times and tripled their sales in one week alone. Not only did the viral video lead to an uptick in Fleetwood Mac’s streams and a conversation with Mick himself, but the cranberry juice company Ocean Spray also thanked the TikTok star for his unintentional promotion. To express their gratitude, Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a red truck filled with bottles of cranberry juice.