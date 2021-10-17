Last week, Paul McCartney delivered his thoughts about The Rolling Stones during a profile with The New Yorker. The singer referred to them as a “blues cover band” while making a comparison to The Beatles and added, “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.” Many were taken aback by McCartney’s comments, but Mick Jagger had nothing but jokes about it as he used a recent performance in Los Angeles to take a slight jab at McCartney for his comments.

“There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger said during the October 14 show. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us — he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.” Just to make sure everyone got a laugh out of the situation, Jagger later posted a video of his comments to his Twitter page.

It turns out that this is not the first time McCartney made comments like these about The Rolling Stones. Last year, during a conversation on SiriusXM with Howard Stern, McCartney dove a bit deeper into the topic. “They are rooted in the blues,” he said. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. … There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

Of course, Jagger responded to those comments as well, joking that “there’s obviously no competition” between the bands. “One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist,” he added.

You can hear Jagger’s response to McCartney in the video above.