25 years ago today, Sleater-Kinney released their highest selling album to date, Dig Me Out. The Washington trio of Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss (who left the group in 2019) came to define the post-grunge indie punk era of the late ’90s and well into the 2000s. How could three people make this much perfect noise? They were a dream.

Today, the group is still nothing short of iconic and to celebrate the 25th birthday of the classic Dig Me Out, the band announced on their Instagram feed that Dig Me Out – A Covers Album will be released soon to mark the occasion.

“To commemorate 25 years of Dig Me Out, we’re releasing a covers album featuring some of our closest friends and admired artists!” the post begins. “We can’t wait to share these unique renditions with you. Coming this summer! A portion of the proceeds from this record will be donated to @smyrcpdx, our local LGBTQIA+ Youth Center.”

The list of close friends and “admired artists” is pretty rad. Starting with Wilco, St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, and Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires. Also featured on the album are The Linda Lindas, Low, Margo Price, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Self Esteem, Tyler Cole, Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio, and more. Our money is on The Linda Lindas covering “Words & Guitar,” because it just makes too much good sense!

Check out the album art below.