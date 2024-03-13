Mitski is riding the highs of her The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Tour. In between legs, the indie darling has shared some more music: Today (March 13), Mitksi has partnered with Spotify Singles to deliver a pair of new songs.

One of the songs is a cover of “Coyote, My Little Brother,” written by Peter Lafarge but popularized by Pete Seeger. The other is a new rendition of “Buffalo Replaced,” from Mitski’s seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We.

On the Spotify Singles version of “Buffalo Replaced,” the wail of a freight train replaces the vibrations of the long-gone stampeding buffalo.

“Here, hope itself is personified,” reads a statement accompanying the songs’ release, “anthropomorphized into a sleeping creature, and the song’s narrator wonders if life would be easier without her.”

Mitski’s The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Tour resumes in Chicago with four shows, running from March 21 through March 24. In tandem with the Chicago shows, Mitski has announced Here On Earth: Chicago gallery and pop-up shop in collaboration with the bookstore, Exile In Bookville. The four-day pop up will feature a selection of photos from The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We curated by Ebru Yildiz.

In the meantime, you can check out the Spotify Singles here.