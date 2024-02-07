Indie darling Mitski is currently on tour in support of her album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. Her seventh album boast her breakthrough hit, “My Love Mine All Mine,” but make no mistake — Mitski’s catalog is stacked with fan favorites. At her tour stops, Mitski has been keeping her merch stand stocked with several items, which serve as mementos for this particular era. Longtime fans can add some of the new merch to their collection of Mitski memorabilia, and new fans can have something to remember their first Mitski show by.

According to fans, who have shared photos of some of the Mitski merch to Reddit and other social media platforms, ticketholders can purchase a variety of shirts, bags, sweaters, and more.

One of the sweaters is a black hoodie, with a pink imprint of Mitski, and a lettered frame, reading “I’ll be the only heartbreaker.” This particular design goes for $60.

Another item is a pink shirt, reading “Mitski” in large block lettering, with photos of Mitski filling in the spaces. This one costs $35.

Tote bags, posters, and vinyl records are also available for purchase at Mitski’s shows. Longtime fans can also purchase merch related to her 2016 album, Puberty 2.