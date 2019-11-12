Moby Got A Huge ‘Animal Rights’ Tattoo On Both His Arms

About two months ago, Moby got a “VEGAN FOR LIFE” tattoo on the right side of his neck, in anticipation of his 32-year anniversary of beginning his vegan lifestyle. Now that we are in the month of Moby’s 32-year milestone, he has decided that his neck tattoo was not enough: Moby shared a photo of a new veganism-related ink, and as long as he’s wearing short sleeves, there will be never be any doubt that Moby is a supporter of animal rights.

The tattoo (or tattoos, more appropriately) spans both of Moby’s arms, with outlined letters (that appear to be in the Helvetica font) that read “ANIMAL” on his right arm and “RIGHTS” on his left. He also wrote, “As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate. I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will.”

All of this comes months after Moby canceled a book tour in support of his memoir Then It Fell Apart, due to the controversy surrounding his claims that he dated Natalie Portman.