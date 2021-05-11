All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Chloe Moriondo – Blood Bunny Chloe Moriondo has been steadily releasing new music over the last few years, but now the 18-year-old songwriter has focused all of her energy into a blistering pop-punk debut. Blood Bunny is a departure from the sound on Moriondo’s previous work, employing a full band to create absolutely alternative rock songs with biting lyrics and impressive arrangement. Weezer – Van Weezer After a few delays, Weezer have finally unleashed their tribute to the glam rock glory days. Van Weezer is chock full of huge riffs, soaring hooks, and guitar solos, making for a fun listen that fits well in Weezer’s all-over-the-place catalogue.

Squid – Bright Green Field It feels like Squid have been giving us tastes of their debut album forever. Now, the British post-punkers have delivered Bright Green Field, featuring experimental and spastic arrangements and intricate instrumentation. If you’re looking for an album to truly take you on an adventure, look no further. Modest Mouse – “We Are Between” For the first time in six years, Modest Mouse is prepping a band new album. The Golden Casket is due June 25, and is previewed by “We Are Between,” a rousing and anthemic number that slots in with some of the band’s more accessible material.

Rostam – “From The Back Of A Cab” Rostam’s sophomore solo album Changephobia is slated for release early next month, and we’ve already heard a handful of tracks. The latest offering is “From The Back Of A Cab,” a driving electronic number that really lets Rostam’s ethereal vocal shine. Coldplay – “Higher Power” Although Coldplay haven’t officially announced a new album just yet, that hasn’t stopped them from sharing a brand new song. “Higher Power” is what Caitlin White called for Uproxx a “stadium-ready bop,” and puts the band’s polished pop sensibilities on full display.

Health & Nine Inch Nails – “Isn’t Everyone” After a few days of teasing, the collaboration between Health and Nine Inch Nails is finally here. “Isn’t Everyone” combines the bands’ complementary strengths, featuring “the harsh, electronic, industrial sound that both groups are known for,” writes Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx. Health was quite direct in their accompanying statement: “It’s f*cking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.” Kennyhoopla – “Hollywood Sucks” When I spoke to Travis Barker a few months back, he sung the praises of a new up-and-coming pop punker named Kennyhoopla. Barker has worked with Kennyhoopla on a few tracks to date, but “Hollywood Sucks” is certainly findng the duo hitting their groove for an invigorating pop-punk number that will surely be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Hurry – “It’s Dangerous” It’s been nearly three years since we last heard from Hurry. The band’s new album Fake Ideas is out next month and features impossibly pretty and catchy pop rock songs that instantly evoke some of the greatest and most enduring indie rock,” according to Steven Hyden is a recent issue of the Indie Mixtape newsletter. Madi Diaz – “Nervous” On her third single for ANTI-, Nashville-based songwriter Madi Diaz is recognizing unhealthy coping mechanisms. “Nervous” is an excellent alt-rock number combining elements of folk and indie rock to welcome you into Diaz’s unique world.