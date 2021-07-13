All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Half Waif – Mythopoetics On her fifth full-length album under the name Half Waif, Nandi Rose channels her unique brand of dark pop to break the familial patterns that were handed down to her. Mythopoetics turns the pain of breaking tradition into something truly beautiful, a feat that Rose has managed to pull off effortlessly throughout her growing catalogue. Koreless – Agor It’s been ten years since Welsh producer Lewis Roberts dropped his debut single under the Koreless moniker, though Roberts has been filling his time with collaboration work alongside artists like FKA Twigs and Rita Ora. Agor doesn’t sound like any of his recent more pop-oriented work. Instead, it takes on a fully experimental approach that illustrates just how far Roberts is willing to go to perfect his craft.

The Goon Sax – Mirror II Australian indie-pop outfit The Goon Sax have been around for the better part of the last five years, but Mirror II really sees the trio come into their own for something addicting. Melodic, and clever, the LP is what Steven Hyden described as “infectious and introspective” in a recent issue of the Indie Mixtape newsletter. Museum Of Love – Life Of Mammals For the first time in nearly a decade, LCD Soundsystem offshoot project Museum Of Love are back with a brand new album. Life Of Mammals allows core members Pat Mahoney and Dennis McNany to find ways to incorporate their affinity for visual art into their music, with a James Murphy mix that gives the songs an absolutely massive sound.

Courtney Barnett – “Rae Street” It’s always good news with Courtney Barnett announces a new project. “Rae Street” is the first original music from the Australian singer-songwriter after a year of releasing covers, and reminds us exactly what made Barnett so special when she stormed onto the scene in the mid-2010s. The single is the first taste of Barnett’s forthcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time, which is due out in November. Deafheaven – “The Gnashing” With the lead single for their new album Infinite Granite, Deafheaven signaled a sonic shift away from their black metal roots. “The Gnashing” continues down the path, a track that, as Derrick Rossignol describes for Uproxx “continues the band’s tradition of their epic guitar-based sound, [while] seeming [to confirm] that Clarke’s less hardcore vocals are here to stay.”

Strand Of Oaks – “Galacticana” Timothy Showalter’s forthcoming eighth album under the name Strand Of Oaks was “created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis, and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life,” he explained in a statement. Lead single “Galacticana” is a contemplative new track that will certainly get you in the headspace for reflection and joy. Angel Olsen – “Gloria” (Laura Branigan cover) After the acclaim of her 2020 effort Whole New Mess, Angel OIsen is looking to the past for an EP of ’80s covers. Aisles is previewed by “Gloria,” a synthy, modernized rendition of Laura Branigan’s track originally composed in Italian by Umberto Tozzi. “I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!” Olsen wrote in a statement.

Amyl And The Sniffers – “Guided By Angels” There isn’t a lot of snotty punk rock to go around these days. Australian rockers Amyl And The Sniffers are here to change that with their forthcoming sophomore LP Comfort To Me. The album is preceded by “Guided By Angels,” a snarling affair that stems from the quartet’s time quarantining in a three-bedroom home after two years on the road. A Great Big Pile Of Leaves – “Beat Up Shoes” Eight years after their last release, emo idols A Great Big Pile Of Leaves are back with a brand new full-length album. The twinkly, math rock-inspired “Beat Up Shoes” is the first taste of Pono, which may or may not be named after Neil Young’s short-lived high fidelity MP3 player.

Kississippi – “Moonover” I’ve written in the past about how exciting it is to see an artist emerge from the DIY basement scene with a vision that could catapult them into the pop stratosphere. Kississippi’s forthcoming album Mood Ring is a full-blown pop project, reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s Red or 1989. “Moonover” is one of the most propulsive tracks on the record, and it won’t take long to understand why I’ve been raving about it since the project was announced. Yasmin Nur – “My Favorite T-Shirt” Hailing from Wichita, Kansas, Yasmin Nur’s new track tries to find the balance between yearning for acceptance and being comfortable in your own skin. “My Favorite T-Shirt” spends its first few seconds building to a cathartic explosion of a full-band onslaught with distorted guitars and melodic pop punk-infused vocals.