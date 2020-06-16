All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Jehnny Beth — To Love Is To Live The debut solo album from Savages’ Jehnny Beth was inspired by David Bowie’s Blackstar, with Beth telling the New York Times that she worked on the project “as if I was going to die.” Brooding and intense, To Live Is To Love is an earnest reconciliation with life and the constant advancement toward death, a formidable solo entry for Beth and some of the best new indie music this week. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com Coriky — Coriky Understated but powerful, Coriky is Ian Mackaye’s new band, featuring fellow Fugazi member Joe Lally on bass and The Warmers’ Amy Farina on drums. With all three members singing, the band’s self-titled debut sounds like an amalgam of the best of DC punk with modern alternative rock vibes.

Michael Stipe + Big Red Machine — “No Time For Love Like Now” Two months after its live debut on The Late Show, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s Big Red Machine have shared the studio version of their collaboration with R.E.M. leader Michael Stipe. It’s what what Derrick Rossignol calls for Uproxx a “contemplative track,” and comes alongside a video of Stipe and Dessner playing the song in their respective homes. Fontaines DC — “I Don’t Belong” The opening track of Fontaines DC’s forthcoming sophomore album A Hero’s Death is a droning ode to independence. According to Carolyn Droke for Uproxx, it “hones the band’s sound while staying true to their post-punk roots with droning guitars and cerebral lyrics.”

Lionel Boy — “Lately” With his debut EP Who Is Dovey just around the corner, Lionel Boy has been steadily rolling out new music to continue building momentum. “Lately” is a groovy track, featuring saxophone lines and Lionel Boy’s reverb-soaked vocals over-saturated percussion. Shamir — “On My Own” Shamir just released an album earlier this year, but he isn’t done just yet, with another as-yet-untitled LP in the works for later this summer. “On My Own” is the first taste of that forthcoming project, what Carolyn Droke calls for Uproxx a “fuzzy, grunge-inspired guitar riff that’s juxtaposed by Shamir’s lilting vocals.”

Bully — “Where To Start” After Bully vocalist Alicia Bognanno underwent some massive life changes during while writing, the band’s new album Sugaregg was born out of the flames. You can hear the intensity in the album’s “noisy and earnest” lead single, according to Carolyn Droke for Uproxx. Woodkid — “Pale Yellow” Seven years after releasing his debut album, Woodkid is finally prepping its follow up. “Pale Yellow” is the latest sampling from the new effort, evoking James Blake’s crooning over orchestral instrumentation before intricate industrial beats enter the picture. It’s a promising taste of what’s to come from the long-awaited new album.