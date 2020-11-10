All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Darkside – Psychic Live July 17 2014 After releasing their first and only collaborative album in 2013, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington toured heavily for the better part of a year under their moniker Darkside. Although the duo split up shortly thereafter, they recently unearthed a discarded recording of one of their last-ever shows, a document of a band burning brighter than ever, ready to explode. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com Record Setter – I Owe You Nothing On their new LP, this Denton, Texas screamo band is candid as candid as ever. I Owe You Nothing is emotional, raw, and thrashing in its delivery, making for one of the most instantly invigorating and vital records of 2020.

Donovan Woods – Without People Written and recorded during the throes of quarantine, Donovan Woods’ new album puts on full display the songwriter’s charming rustic aesthetic. Each song is more evidence that Woods could be an “updated version of Gordon Lightfoot,” as Steven Hyden wrote in our latest Indie Mixtape newsletter. Miley Cyrus – “Edge Of Midnight (ft. Stevie Nicks)” Miley Cyrus has been on a classic rock roll lately. Her latest solo “Midnight Sky” was already good, but the track’s cool factor goes up exponentially on the new remix, which opens with the instantly familiar guitar riff that prefaces Stevie Nicks’ solo hit “Edge Of Seventeen,” and features interpolated Nicks and Cyrus harmonizing throughout. It’s really awesome.

Big Red Machine – “Wise Up” (Aimee Mann cover) Big Red Machine’s latest release is an Aimee Mann cover that comes as part of Justin Vernon’s For Wisconsin initiative, which has given performances and hosted conversations to implore more residents from his home state to vote in the 2020 election. Aaron Dessner takes the lead vocals on the cover, while Vernon provides backing support and handles some of the production. St. Vincent – “Piggy” (Nine Inch Nails cover) To celebrate Nine Inch Nails’ long-awaited induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last weekend, St. Vincent gave an electrifying cover of the group’s track “Piggy” from their 1994 album The Downward Spiral. The cover is a good reminder of St. Vincent’s never-ending musical versatility, composed atop an industrial backbone but showcasing her haunting vocals.