All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

The Killers – “Dustland” (ft. Bruce Springsteen) The Killers have not been shy about the massive influence of Bruce Springsteen on their music over the years. Now, the two have finally teamed up for a track, a reimagining of a song off The Killers’ 2008 album Day & Age, “A Dustland Fairytale.” Springsteen says the song is his favorite in The Killers’ catalogue, and you can hear the mutual admiration radiating out of the speakers. Gang Of Youths – “The Angel Of 8th Ave” Speaking of The Boss, his influence is laced all through Gang Of Youth’s first track in four years. “The Angel Of 8th Ave” has frontman Dave Le’aupepe doing “the same raspy acrobatics that Bruce’s do,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx. Though there is no official announcement of a new album from the Australian outfit, we’re waiting on the edge of our seats. The Front Bottoms – “Voodoo Magic” The Front Bottoms have been steadily releasing music over the last ten years are so, and 2021 is no exception. “Voodoo Magic” does what the New Jersey band does best, delivering sharp lyrics and driving acoustic-centric punk.

Soccer Mommy – “Kissing In The Rain” The latest new music from Sophie Allison is a one-off track that arrives as part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. “Kissing In The Rain” “fits firmly in the Soccer Mommy discography, leaning more toward the darker, more abstract noodling of Color Theory than her debut,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx. Unto Others – “When Will Gods Work Be Done” Unto Others first caught my attention when they were still under the name Idle Hands because of their unabashed approach to metal that might seem “unpopular” at the surface. After a trademark dispute, the band is back with new music under the name Unto Others, delivering the same lovable classic heaviness and melodrama that came on their 2019 album.

Meet Me @ The Altar – “Feel A Thing” After the success of their debut single “Garden,” rising pop-punk stars Meet Me @ The Altar have announced their debut EP, Model Citizen. The announcement comes with the project’s first preview, “Feel A Thing,” which showcases the trio’s knack for massive hooks and serves as a reminder of why pop-punk became so popular in the first place. Torres – “Hug From A Dinosaur” Torres’ new album Thirstier doesn’t drop for about a month, but Mackenzie Scott has been steadily rolling out new tracks to tide us over. “Hug From A Dinosaur” is what Sarah Grant calls for Uproxx an “eccentric headbanger juiced up on Scott’s sour intensity.”

Goodbye Honolulu – “Over And Over” Canadian outfit Goodbye Honolulu are prepping their self-titled debut, prefaced by the groovy, intoxicating “Over And Over.” Over warped guitars, vocalist Fox Martindale laments about what he calls “the daily repetitiveness of a monogamous relationship and the ever-growingaz numbness to things that once made one jealous.” Indigo De Souza – “Kill Me” Indigo De Souza is back with a brand new album called Any Shape You Take. “Kill Me” is the first taste of the record, a track that “blends heartache with the grotesque,” according to Sarah Grant for Uproxx, while “De Souza chirps in a fluffy soprano.”